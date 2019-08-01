Southwest Las Vegas residents deal with flooding after 1.1 inches of rain

Residents in a southwest valley neighborhood had to deal with flood water up to 2 feet deep after more than an inch of rain fell in the area on Wednesday.

Makeshift barriers block rising floodwaters near the intersection of Fitzwilliam Avenue and Southerton Street in the Mountain's Edge community, Thursday, Aug 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service issued an areal flood warning on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after draining water from early storms breached a barrier in the southwest valley. (National Weather Service)

Residents in a southwest valley neighborhood had to deal with flood water up to 2 feet deep after more than an inch of rain fell in the area on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued an area flood warning around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for a portion of southwest Las Vegas.

⚠️ Areal Flood Warning ⚠️

Draining water from early storms has breached a barrier along Fort Apache Rd & Gomer Rd. This area is experiencing flooding of up to 2 feet deep. Steady flowing water will continue for the next several hours. Please avoid this area! #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/sj1GonKfz0 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 1, 2019

The weather service tweeted that draining water from Wednesday afternoon storms breached a barrier along Fort Apache and Gomer roads.

The area near South Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond Road received 1.10 inches of rain, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s website.

“This area is experiencing flooding of up to 2 feet deep. Steady flowing water will continue for the next several hours,” the weather service tweeted.

According to the weather service website, an areal flood warning is “normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.

“The flooding normally occurs more than six hours after the rainfall begins.”

Although only 0.01 of an inch of rain was recorded at the weather service’s station at the McCarran International Airport, about an inch of rain was recorded in the far southwest valley, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said earlier in the day.

The NWS website also posted the following:

“At 1048 PM PDT, local law enforcement and broadcast media reported significant flooding along Fort Apache Road and Gomer Rd south of Blue Diamond Rd in southwest Las Vegas. It appears a flooded wash

has overcome it banks and is spilling into the neighborhood which may pose a threat to homes.”

People were urged to avoid the area.