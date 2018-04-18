Space heater to blame in central Las Vegas apartment fire

No one was injured Tuesday night after a space heater sparked a fire at a central valley apartment.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

No one was injured Tuesday night after a space heater sparked a fire at a central valley apartment.

The fire was called in just before midnight after a resident came home at 1717 Primrose Path, near Rancho and Vegas drives, to find his window blinds melted and the glass black from smoke, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters found a mattress on fire in a bedroom, Szymanski said. The fire was extinguished within minutes. Investigators believe a space heater next to the bed started the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, but the resident was displaced, Szymanski said. The fire caused about $1,500 in damage.

UPDATE: TOC: 11:53PM 1717 Primrose Path (Vegas/Rancho)(unincorporated @ClarkCountyNV) fire in small 1-sto apt-OUT, space heater too close to bed, $1500 dmg, no inj's, 1 person displaced, crews clearing scene. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/s9aTlUdu59 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 18, 2018

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

1717 Primrose Path, las vegas, nv