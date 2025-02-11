SpaceX rocket returns to skies over Summerlin, Las Vegas Valley

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Southern California, which could be seen from the Las Vegas Valley.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over Summerlin on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit Monday night, the company announced on X.

The space technology company’s launches out of the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California can often be seen from the Las Vegas Valley.

The rocket launched just after 6 p.m. to “low-Earth orbit” from the base, the company said in a news release. This is the 23rd flight for the rocket.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/5EG6JJEAcZ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 11, 2025

Falcon 9 could be seen above Las Vegas in March 2024, October 2022 and May 2021 in similar Starlink satellite-launch missions.

