SpaceX rocket returns to skies over Summerlin, Las Vegas Valley

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over Summerlin on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over Summerlin on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket could be seen over Summerlin on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2025 - 6:47 pm
 

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit Monday night, the company announced on X.

The space technology company’s launches out of the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California can often be seen from the Las Vegas Valley.

The rocket launched just after 6 p.m. to “low-Earth orbit” from the base, the company said in a news release. This is the 23rd flight for the rocket.

Falcon 9 could be seen above Las Vegas in March 2024, October 2022 and May 2021 in similar Starlink satellite-launch missions.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

