A crash in the Spaghetti Bowl is slowing traffic Tuesday morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

May 1, 2018 - 6:37 am

A truck crash closes northbound Interstate 15 on-ramp leading to southbound U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

The northbound on-ramp of Interstate 15 leading to southbound U.S. Highway 95 is closed after a flatbed truck overturned.

Traffic on I-15 is backed up past Sahara Avenue. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.