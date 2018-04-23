Spaghetti Bowl ramp to close overnight Tuesday

A Spaghetti Bowl ramp connecting two major freeways will close for overnight work on Tuesday as crews install a digital sign that will flash information about accidents and detours in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramp linking northbound U.S. Highway 95 to northbound Interstate 15 will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The full-color active traffic management signs are being installed as part of the $1 billion Project Neon, a 3.7-mile widening of I-15 between the U.S. 95 interchange and Sahara Avenue.

