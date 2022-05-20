Special certificates issued with EDC marriage licenses
The “Bash at the Bureau” celebrated those getting married at EDC this weekend.
The Clark County Marriage License Bureau hosted a party Thursday night, celebrating those getting married at EDC this weekend.
The “Bash at the Bureau” had a live DJ performing electronic dance music, complete with street performers.
The bureau is offering two specialty keepsake certificates that couples can choose from. One features the EDC Las Vegas logo and the other has the bureau’s iconic showgirl dressed in festival attire.