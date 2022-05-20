Special certificates issued with EDC marriage licenses

The “Bash at the Bureau” celebrated those getting married at EDC this weekend.

Jessica Avila, left, and Carlos Mendez get their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The bureau organized a special dance party for couples getting their marriage licenses before getting married at this weekend's Electric Daisy Carnival. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alix Washington, left, and Cyndel Magalhaes pose with their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sergio "Powersurge" Garcia, left, Vanessa "Thunderbolt" Hickman, Charity Mills and Brian Mills took part in the "Bash at the Bureau" outside the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The four are involved in putting on the weddings at EDC, with Charity and Brian Mills acting as the festival's official ministers. This year the group is expecting to conduct 125 weddings over the weekend. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vanessa "Thunderbolt" Hickman, of Orange County, California, performs during the "Bash at the Bureau" outside the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The “Bash at the Bureau” had a live DJ performing electronic dance music, complete with street performers.

The bureau is offering two specialty keepsake certificates that couples can choose from. One features the EDC Las Vegas logo and the other has the bureau’s iconic showgirl dressed in festival attire.