75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Special certificates issued with EDC marriage licenses

Marriage License Bureau issues EDC specialty keepsake certificates (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 10:24 am
 
Jessica Avila, left, and Carlos Mendez get their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark Count ...
Jessica Avila, left, and Carlos Mendez get their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The bureau organized a special dance party for couples getting their marriage licenses before getting married at this weekend's Electric Daisy Carnival. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessica Avila, left, and Carlos Mendez get their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark Count ...
Jessica Avila, left, and Carlos Mendez get their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessica Avila, left, and Carlos Mendez got their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark Count ...
Jessica Avila, left, and Carlos Mendez got their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alix Washington, left, and Cyndel Magalhaes pose with their EDC-themed marriage license at the ...
Alix Washington, left, and Cyndel Magalhaes pose with their EDC-themed marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sergio "Powersurge" Garcia, left, Vanessa "Thunderbolt" Hickman, Charity Mills and Brian Mills ...
Sergio "Powersurge" Garcia, left, Vanessa "Thunderbolt" Hickman, Charity Mills and Brian Mills took part in the "Bash at the Bureau" outside the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The four are involved in putting on the weddings at EDC, with Charity and Brian Mills acting as the festival's official ministers. This year the group is expecting to conduct 125 weddings over the weekend. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vanessa "Thunderbolt" Hickman, of Orange County, California, performs during the "Bash at the B ...
Vanessa "Thunderbolt" Hickman, of Orange County, California, performs during the "Bash at the Bureau" outside the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau hosted a party Thursday night, celebrating those getting married at EDC this weekend.

The “Bash at the Bureau” had a live DJ performing electronic dance music, complete with street performers.

The bureau is offering two specialty keepsake certificates that couples can choose from. One features the EDC Las Vegas logo and the other has the bureau’s iconic showgirl dressed in festival attire.

MOST READ
1
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
2
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
3
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
4
Two Supreme Court justices say prosecutor can’t serve in state Senate
Two Supreme Court justices say prosecutor can’t serve in state Senate
5
New Southwest ticket-pricing tier adds benefits to travelers
New Southwest ticket-pricing tier adds benefits to travelers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alan Azzarello, of San Jose, California, pumps diesel fuel at a Shell station on Blue Diamond R ...
Pain at the pump persists, forcing drivers to make changes
By Emerson Drewes / RJ

Gas customers say they’ve been having to drive less or adjust their budgets to accommodate the rise in gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley. On Thursday the median price for a gallon of gas was $5.20.