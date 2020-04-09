Speed, impairment suspected in fatal central valley collision

An unrestrained and an apparently impaired motorist died after colliding with a SUV in the central valley Wednesday evening. Police said speed was also a factor.

One person was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday, April 8, 2020, near Eastern Avenue and Sunrise Street, according to Las Vegas police. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An unrestrained and an apparently impaired 24-year-old motorist died after colliding with a white SUV in the central valley Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a white 2016 Toyota SUV struck a red 2001 Audi TT near Eastern Avenue and Sunrise Street after the car entered an oncoming lane of travel about 8 p.m.

The Audi was traveling northbound on South Eastern Avenue approaching the intersection from the opposite direction of the Toyota, a preliminary Metro accident report stated. The Audi crossed the center median while in a rotation and entered the southbound lanes. The front of the Toyota struck the passenger’s side of the Audi.

The report said excessive speed appeared to be a factor.

Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra said the driver of the Audi died at a hospital after the collision. A 33-year-old man driving the Toyota was uninjured, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased driver after relatives have been notified.

The death was the 26th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Review-Journal reporter Dalton LaFerney contributed to this report.