Speed limit to be raised on the 215 in northwest Las Vegas

The 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. (Clark County)

Motorists in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will soon be allowed to speed up their commute on the 215 Beltway.

Clark County will increase the speed limit from 45 mph to 65 mph on the beltway between Craig Road and Hualapai Way starting Friday afternoon.

Drivers should expect intermittent closures of lanes and off- and on-ramps at Lone Mountain Road and Ann Road on the same stretch of beltway during the next 30 to 60 days.

