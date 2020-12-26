Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death

People gather near the scene at Bermuda Road and East Windmill Lane, where a motorcycle rider was pronounced dead earlier in the evening, on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A motorcycle rider died Friday afternoon in a crash in south Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 4:27 p.m. to Bermuda and East Robindale roads after the motorcycle crashed into the back of two vehicles, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bret Ficklin.

Investigators believe the Harley Davidson rider tried to pass a van and clipped the van and a sedan in the other lane before the rider was thrown from the bike, Ficklin said at the scene.

The rider, a 36-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van and Chrysler drivers stayed on scene and were cooperative with the investigation but officers suspect the motorcycle rider was speeding, Ficklin said.

“One of the main problems we’re having throughout the valley is people driving too fast,” Ficklin said. “We’re having way too many people driving too fast on the highways and the roadways. This is the time of year when our fatals on our roadways tend to rise.”

Ficklin said officers were unsure if the rider was impaired and deferred to the coroner to investigate.

Bermuda was closed between East Warm Springs Road and East Windmill Lane and the intersection of Bermuda and Robindale was closed in all directions while fatal detectives investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.