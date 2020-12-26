Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash

People gather near the scene at Bermuda Road and East Windmill Lane, where a motorcycle rider was pronounced dead earlier in the evening, on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A motorcycle rider died Friday afternoon in a crash in south Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 4:27 p.m. to Bermuda and East Robindale roads after the motorcycle crashed into the back of a van, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver stayed on scene but investigators suspect the motorcycle rider was speeding, Nogle said.

Nogle said officers were unsure if the rider was impaired.

Bermuda is closed between East Warm Springs Road and East Windmill Lane and the intersection of Bermuda and Robindale is closed in all directions.

