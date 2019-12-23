Speeding motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas crash identified

Landon Miles Shelton, 25, of Las Vegas was speeding on East Warm Springs Road on Friday when he fell from the bike and hit a car was crossing his path, police have said.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at East Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street in south central Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2019. He was identified Monday as Las Vegas resident Landon Miles Shelton. (RTC Cameras)

A 25-year-old speeding motorcyclist who was killed Friday in a crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Landon Miles Shelton, a Las Vegas resident, was speeding down East Warm Springs Road when a Dodge Nitro turned left from Tamarus Street after stopping at a stop sign, entering Shelton’s path, according to Las Vegas police.

Shelton fell from his bike, stiking the driver’s side of the Dodge. He died at the intersection from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office determined.

Police have said that the motorcycle slid down Warm Springs before stopping at the intersection with Abbeyville Drive. The Dodge driver did not show signs of impairment.

