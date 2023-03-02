55°F
Local Las Vegas

Spring watering rules begin; conservation tips offered

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 11:23 am
 
Spring rules allow up to three days a week of landscape watering from March 1 through April 30, ...
Spring rules allow up to three days a week of landscape watering from March 1 through April 30, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority. Pedestrians wait to cross Green Valley Parkway as lawn sprinklers water grass in March 2019 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

With early March storms bringing widespread moisture, there’s no need to water your landscaping today or perhaps a few days.

But, spring watering rules started Wednesday and run through April 30, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Spring watering restrictions permit landscape irrigation up to three assigned days per week. To find your assigned watering days, visit snwa.com.

Essential factors to remember, according to the SNWA:

— Spray irrigation (sprinklers) is allowed up to three assigned days per week.

— Landscape watering is prohibited on Sundays.

— Residents and businesses can save water — and manage monthly water bills — by “ramping up” irrigation schedules, adding the second and third watering days only as temperatures warm up and weather patterns require.

— Water grass for a recommended 12 minutes total on your assigned watering days.

— Plants and trees on drip irrigation require much less water than grass (usually one to two days per week in spring).

— Also, be aware that clocks “spring forward” one hour on Sunday, March 12, for Daylight Saving Time.

Property owners also can help conserve water by converting their grass to drip-irrigated plants and trees through the SNWA’s Water Smart Landscapes Rebate Program (WSL). WSL offers a cash incentive of up to $3 for each square foot of grass converted to water-efficient landscaping. (Some restrictions apply.) Find out more and enroll today at snwa.com.

Investing in a smart irrigation controller can help residents and businesses extend their water savings. These controllers automatically adjust watering based on weather conditions; many models provide convenient access via mobile applications. The SNWA offers a money-saving rebate of 50 percent off the purchase price up to $100. More details can be found at snwa.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

