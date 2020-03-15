Springs Preserve closing to the public

Previously booked private events are being considered on a case-by-case basis. The Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve will also close.

A full rainbow appeared beyond Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Springs Preserve is closing to the public starting Monday, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

Springs Preserve sent the notice Sunday, saying, “The Springs Preserve is committed to the safety and health of those who live within our community and visit our campus. We continue to monitor current conditions and recommendations from health officials, and look forward to reopening to the public. We will publish further details and updates on SpringsPreserve.org as they become available.”