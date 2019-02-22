Springs Preserve has free admission this weekend

Michelle Banko of Henderson and her 3-year-old son Owen visit Springs Preserve on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Springs Preserve is waiving admission costs this weekend as part of a sponsorship with Barrick Gold.

On Saturday and Sunday, guests of all ages can enjoy free entry to the Springs Preserve at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. to take part in “Safari Days,” according to the Springs Preserve website.

As part of the festivities, exotic bird specialist Clint Carvalho will entertain guests with his “Extreme Parrots” shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Guests also will have the chance to experience National Geographic’s immersive “Earth Explorers” exhibit, which allows them to climb aboard an off-road explorer vehicle and embark on a journey through six themed environments.

Those who visit the Springs Preserve on Saturday can take part in safari-themed activities.