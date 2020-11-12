66°F
Springs Preserve to close temporarily

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 3:25 pm
 
A sign at the entrance of Springs Preserve is seen on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Springs Preserve will close to members and the public until further notice, starting Friday, Nov. 13.

The closure comes on the heels of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request that Nevadans stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“While we only recently reopened our outdoor spaces to the public, we believe it is in the best interests of the health and safety of everyone in the community to follow the Governor’s request and temporarily cease operations until further notice,” said Springs Preserve Manager Bruno Bowles.

Springs Preserve hopes to reopen all attractions as soon as conditions allow, Bowles said.

