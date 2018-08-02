Sprinkler system helps douse central Las Vegas business fire

No one was injured early Thursday morning after the front office of a central valley auto shop caught fire.

Firefighters responded just before 4 a.m. to reports of a fire at 360 Auto Care, 1723 N. Decatur Blvd., near Vegas Drive, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The shop’s sprinkler system activated and helped douse the flames and crews took care of the rest with a fire hose, Szymanski said. The fire was contained to the front office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

1723 N. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada