Squatter cooking steak blamed for central Las Vegas fire
The person in the home was treated for minor smoke inhalation and released.
A small fire Monday morning at a boarded-up house in central Las Vegas was blamed on a squatter cooking a steak.
Crews were called just before 10 a.m. to the house at 1913 S. 11th St., near East St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.
The fire was contained quickly. The person in the home was treated for minor smoke inhalation and released.
