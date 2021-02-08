61°F
Squatter cooking steak blamed for central Las Vegas fire

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 11:23 am
 
Crews battle a fire Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 1913 S. 11th St. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a fire Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 1913 S. 11th St. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews battle a fire Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 1913 S. 11th St. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A small fire Monday morning at a boarded-up house in central Las Vegas was blamed on a squatter cooking a steak.

Crews were called just before 10 a.m. to the house at 1913 S. 11th St., near East St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

The fire was contained quickly. The person in the home was treated for minor smoke inhalation and released.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

