Squatters suspected of starting apartment fire in northwest Las Vegas

Apartment fire in northwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 8:26 am
 
Las Vegas firefighters found heavy smoke in a second-floor apartment in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Las Vegas firefighters found heavy smoke in a second-floor apartment in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a Tuesday morning fire in a northwest Las Vegas apartment.

Firefighters were called about 7:50 a.m. to The Crossings at Lake Mead apartment complex, 5801 W. Lake Mead Blvd., the fire department said. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke inside a unit on the second floor of the two-story apartment building.

Neighbors said it was a vacant apartment “with squatters” inside, the department said. The fire was quickly knocked down, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

