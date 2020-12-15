Squatters suspected of starting apartment fire in northwest Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Fire Department on Tuesday morning is investigating a fire in a northwest Las Vegas apartment.
Firefighters were called about 7:50 a.m. to The Crossings at Lake Mead apartment complex, 5801 W. Lake Mead Blvd., the fire department said. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke inside a unit on the second floor of the two-story apartment building.
Neighbors said it was a vacant apartment “with squatters” inside, the department said. The fire was quickly knocked down, and no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
