St. Patrick’s Day revelers have some options for getting home

Revelers drinking a little too much green beer or Irish whiskey on St. Patrick’s Day have a couple of cheap options to get home safe this weekend.

A driver waits to pick up passengers at an Uber and Lyft pick up area at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Jan. 14, 2016. (John Locher/AP)

Revelers drinking a little too much green beer or Irish whiskey on St. Patrick’s Day have a couple of cheap options to get home safe this weekend.

Whether or not you’re a member, AAA’s Tipsy Tow program will offer a free lift up to 10 miles for buzzed motorists and their vehicles from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. The service is available by calling 800-222-4357, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

Drivers will be required to provide their name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description.

“Should your luck run out, AAA’s Tipsy Tow will be there to help get you home safely,” Blasky said.

Lyft is partnering with the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities to provide more than $20,000 in ride credits this weekend, said Gabby Rivera, a spokeswoman for the ride-hailing app.

New and existing Lyft users can enter the code “SPLV” to receive a $10 discount from 8 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday.

Additionally, PassportParking app users can enter the code “1FORFREE” to activate a one-time credit of $5 that will be applied to meters in downtown Las Vegas, Rivera said.

“Lyft wants passengers to enjoy the celebrations this weekend, while also planning ahead for a responsible ride,” said Yacob Girma, general manager for Lyft Las Vegas.

An Uber spokeswoman said the ride-hailing company is not providing any special promotions this year for St. Patrick’s Day.

Normal rates will apply this weekend for taxicabs, the Las Vegas Monorail and public buses operated by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.