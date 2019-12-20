‘Star Wars’ fans light up Las Vegas for premiere of new film
“Star Wars” fans from across the Las Vegas Valley flocked to theaters to see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Thursday.
The film is the closing chapter in the franchise’s third trilogy.
Few films have captured the popular imagination like 1977’s “Star Wars,” which has sparked three film trilogies, TV shows, toys and more.
“The Rise of Skywalker” is one of the year’s most-anticipated releases, in part because filmmakers have promised a conclusion to the story of the Skywalker clan that includes Luke, Leia and their father Anakin, who became Darth Vader.
Disney paid more than $4 billion to acquire the Star Wars franchise in 2012 and the recent trilogy started by Abrams in 2015 with “The Force Awakens.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
