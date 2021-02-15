Starting Point: Your morning newsletter is getting a refresh

The launch will introduce a mix of important news and stories you’ll be talking about throughout the day and will highlight the work of the newsroom’s visual journalists.

Chris Lawrence, columnist, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Review-Journal is launching a revamped morning newsletter that highlights our best storytelling and visual journalism.

Arriving in your inbox at 6 a.m. each weekday, Starting Point will provide new ways of looking at some of the day’s biggest stories. That newsletter that looked like someone just emailed you a copy of the reviewjournal.com homepage? That’s been replaced by a more engaging, curated approach written by news junkie and staff reporter Christopher Lawrence, the Review-Journal’s longtime television critic.

Tuesday’s launch of Starting Point will introduce a mix of important news and stories you’ll be talking about throughout the day.

“Starting Point is exactly what its name suggests,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “It’s a beginning, a quick, enjoyable read with context on the most interesting news of the morning. And when you’re ready to access reviewjournal.com for the full stories, you can use the newsletter’s links to get you there.”

A new addition to our morning newsletter is a look back at a noteworthy Review-Journal front page from that date in history, culled from more than 90 years worth of archives.

Starting Point joins 7@7, the Review-Journal’s twice-daily newscast, among the company’s new ways of reaching out to audiences.

Existing morning newsletter subscribers will receive Starting Point automatically. Everyone else can subscribe to it, as well as other Review-Journal newsletters and email alerts, at reviewjournal.com/newsletters.

We’d like to hear your feedback about our new format and the content you see. You can send that to startingpoint@reviewjournal.com.