State extends contract with tow company to aid stranded vehicles

United Road Towing will continue to assist vehicles stranded on Las Vegas and Reno freeways for the next four years, under a $13.4 million contract approved Monday by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s board of directors.

This file photo shows a tow truck responding to a problem on U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive. (NDOT Traffic Camera)

Nevada Freeway Service Patrol van.

United Road Towing has contracted with the state since October 2013 as part of the state’s Freeway Service Patrol program. The deal approved Monday allows the company to continue offering the service through Oct. 31, 2022.

NDOT launched the Freeway Service Patrol program in 1998 to reduce traffic congestion caused by accidents.

The Freeway Service Patrol aided 17,987 disabled vehicles in Southern Nevada in 2017, up from 17,516 from a year earlier, according to the latest figures provided by NDOT. The program, sponsored by State Farm Insurance, also removes roadway debris and abandoned vehicles, clears crashes and offers on-the-scene safety.

