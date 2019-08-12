State investigates construction worker’s death in Las Vegas

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after 67-year-old Henry Hortillosa of Henderson died Friday at a construction site east of the Strip.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a 67-year-old man died Friday at a construction site east of the Strip.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as Henry Hortillosa of Henderson. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center of blunt force trauma, and the coroner’s office has ruled his death an accident.

Few details about the man and the circumstances leading to his death have been released by OSHA, but spokeswoman Teri Williams confirmed Monday that the agency had opened an investigation.

“All other information is confidential until the investigation is closed,” she said in an email to the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas police call logs show that the Metropolitan Police Department responded just after 11 a.m. Friday to the construction site near Sierra Vista Drive and Swenson Street to investigate reports of a body.

A request for more information from Metro was not immediately returned Monday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.