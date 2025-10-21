State officials investigating man’s Las Vegas workplace death

A 26-year-old Henderson man died Oct. 15 in an incident in the 6200 block of South Valley View Boulevard near Sunset Road.

State occupational safety officials are investigating the workplace death of a Henderson man.

Gannon McLean, 26, died just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, a Clark County coroner’s office spokesperson said Tuesday. The incident occurred in the 6200 block of South Valley View Boulevard near Sunset Road, the coroner’s office said.

Teri Williams, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, said the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Division was investigating the workplace death, but added no details would be available until after the probe is completed. Additional information was not provided.

The cause and manner of McLean’s death were still being determined, the coroner’s office said.

