State stocks more than 12k trout at Las Vegas Valley ponds

The Nevada Department of Wildlife has stocked over 12,000 rainbow trout at ponds in Las Vegas Valley parks so far this year.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife has stocked over 12,000 rainbow trout at ponds in Las Vegas Valley parks. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Wildlife has stocked over 12,000 rainbow trout at ponds in Las Vegas Valley parks so far this year.

According to the department’s Southern Nevada fish stocking calendar, 3,190 rainbow trout were stocked at Floyd Lamb Park, 4,795 were stocked at Sunset Park and 4,705 were stocked at Lorenzi Park in the early days of 2019.

The department also stocked rainbow trout at ponds in Beatty, Boulder City and Mesquite.

The rainbow trout stocked in Southern Nevada ponds average approximately 9.2 inches, according to the NDOW website.

Trout are stocked in urban ponds from November to March. Catfish are stocked from April to October. All stocked game fish range from 8 to 11 inches.

Fisherman with a valid fishing license can fish at any time at these urban ponds. Licenses are required for people 12 years or older and can be purchased at sporting good stores, Department of Wildlife offices or online at http://www.ndow.org/Forms_and_Resources/General_Licenses/.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.