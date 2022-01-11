Steelers fans kick in to Las Vegas charity after Carlson’s game winner

Daniel Carlson’s game-winning kick to send the Raiders to the playoffs has paid off for one Las Vegas charity — literally.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after the team’s overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada said Monday that it raised over $1,000 on Sunday night, with a number of donations coming from Pittsburgh Steelers fans. The Raiders win against the Los Angeles Chargers meant the Steelers also made the playoffs.

Carlson has supported the club throughout his Raiders tenure, and Steelers fans donated as a way to thank Carlson for helping send their team to the playoffs.

“Daniel was very proactive in his support of our Clubs and our mission,” said Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. “He was quick to engage with us and our kids on a very personal level. He recently visited a Clubhouse for a quick game of Sharks and Minnows with our members and I’m not sure who had more fun. It’s a pleasure to watch his willingness to jump right in as a positive role model for our youth.”

Carlson has enjoyed a very successful season for the Raiders, hitting 93 percent of his kicks on the year.

The Auburn University product was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, but was cut after two games in 2018 after he missed all three of his field goal attempts in an eventual 29-29 tie. He signed with the Raiders later that season and has been with the team ever since.

