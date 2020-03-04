Stepsister of Anne Frank to give talk in Las Vegas

Eva Schloss will share memories of her family’s decision to publish Anne Frank’s diary.

Eva Schloss

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss will speak Thursday night in Las Vegas about her life under Nazi control and give a first-hand account of her time with her stepsister, Anne Frank.

Schloss, now 90, met Frank when their two families crossed paths in Holland after 1938 as the Nazis made strides across Europe. The girls became friends and eventually siblings after Frank’s father married Schloss’ mother.

Schloss, who started speaking publicly in the mid-1980s about her experience during and after the Holocaust, is expected to share memories of her family’s decision to publish Frank’s diary.

The London resident has spent the last three decades giving talks and writing about the Holocaust. She survived the Auschwitz concentration camp and years later moved to England, where she started her own family and went on to become an author and speak to hundreds of audiences.

Amid continuous global conflict and human rights atrocities occurring in countries like Syria, Schloss said in an interview she remains devoted to telling her story.

“The world hasn’t really learned,” Schloss said.

She is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Tickets were sold out by Wednesday morning.

