Stores crowded with mask-wearing shoppers stocking up for holiday

Most Las Vegas Valley grocery stores visited Friday appeared to be in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.

Customers enter and exit the Smith's Food & Drug on West Charleston Boulevard ahead of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Mason Stanley walks to his car in the parking lot of the Smith's Food & Drug on West Charleston Boulevard ahead of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Stanley bought an American Flag balloon for him and his wife's holiday celebration. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The parking lot at the Smith's Food & Drug on West Charleston Boulevard is busy ahead of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Carmen Barbasso loads her car with groceries at the Smith's Food & Drug on West Charleston Boulevard on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Barbasso, who shopped for her 78-year-old mother, noted that the grocery store was packed with holiday shoppers. "There's too many people for what's going on," she said. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Customers enter and exit the Smith's Food & Drug on West Charleston Boulevard ahead of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Mason Stanley unloads groceries from the Smith's Food & Drug on West Charleston Boulevard ahead of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Stanley came to shop for him and his wife's holiday get together. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The parking lot of the Vons is packed at 8540 West Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Friday, July 3, 2020. (Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The parking lot of the Smith's is packed at 8555 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 3, 2020. (Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers enter and exit the Smith's at 8555 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 3, 2020. (Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some Las Vegas Valley grocery stores were more crowded with shoppers than others Friday afternoon for the Fourth of July holiday, and most visited appeared to be in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.

A report released Friday morning showed a 49 percent compliance rate among 204 businesses surveyed Thursday, which Sisolak called “disappointing and unacceptable.” This comes amid a continually increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state and county, with 848 new cases recorded in Clark County on Friday.

At the Albertsons on West Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive, the parking lot was packed nearly to capacity with holiday shoppers. All patrons seen inside were wearing masks, but many ignored the signs on the ground that designated one-way aisles.

Las Vegas resident Jodie Silver said that she normally would never be out shopping on a holiday but that she was throwing a graduation party Friday. She noted the store seemed especially busy.

“I try to come when it’s not crowded or I get my stuff delivered, so I’m kind of here against my will,” Silver said.

Most shelves appeared to be well-stocked, but the refrigerated aisle of the liquor section was notably light on boxes of beer.

The Smith’s parking lot on West Charleston Boulevard was similarly busy, with patrons inside also going the wrong direction on one-way aisles.

Neither Smith’s nor Albertsons staff appeared to be enforcing the one-way aisles by telling people to turn around, but most people followed the social distancing guidelines when standing in line to check out.

At the Smith’s on West Sahara Avenue and South Durango Drive, the parking lot was filled and there were 21 people standing in line for US Bank around 3:40 p.m. Checkout lines were also spaced out for social distancing and many were standing in line.

Las Vegas resident Monica Pienta said the Costco off of West Charleston Boulevard seemed relatively calm for a holiday. She noted some people may have done their shopping earlier to avoid crowds amid the coronavirus.

The usually long lines at the Costco checkout were consistent Friday, but shortened quickly as fewer people entered the store.

“It might be a little less than what I was expecting the day before a holiday,” Pienta said.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.