Stores crowded with mask-wearing shoppers stocking up for holiday
Some Las Vegas Valley grocery stores were more crowded with shoppers than others Friday afternoon for the Fourth of July holiday, and most visited appeared to be in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.
A report released Friday morning showed a 49 percent compliance rate among 204 businesses surveyed Thursday, which Sisolak called “disappointing and unacceptable.” This comes amid a continually increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state and county, with 848 new cases recorded in Clark County on Friday.
At the Albertsons on West Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive, the parking lot was packed nearly to capacity with holiday shoppers. All patrons seen inside were wearing masks, but many ignored the signs on the ground that designated one-way aisles.
Las Vegas resident Jodie Silver said that she normally would never be out shopping on a holiday but that she was throwing a graduation party Friday. She noted the store seemed especially busy.
“I try to come when it’s not crowded or I get my stuff delivered, so I’m kind of here against my will,” Silver said.
Most shelves appeared to be well-stocked, but the refrigerated aisle of the liquor section was notably light on boxes of beer.
The Smith’s parking lot on West Charleston Boulevard was similarly busy, with patrons inside also going the wrong direction on one-way aisles.
Neither Smith’s nor Albertsons staff appeared to be enforcing the one-way aisles by telling people to turn around, but most people followed the social distancing guidelines when standing in line to check out.
At the Smith’s on West Sahara Avenue and South Durango Drive, the parking lot was filled and there were 21 people standing in line for US Bank around 3:40 p.m. Checkout lines were also spaced out for social distancing and many were standing in line.
Las Vegas resident Monica Pienta said the Costco off of West Charleston Boulevard seemed relatively calm for a holiday. She noted some people may have done their shopping earlier to avoid crowds amid the coronavirus.
The usually long lines at the Costco checkout were consistent Friday, but shortened quickly as fewer people entered the store.
“It might be a little less than what I was expecting the day before a holiday,” Pienta said.
