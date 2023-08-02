Storm cleanup delays Thursday opening of Red Rock Canyon drive

Flash flooding closed the trail on Wednesday after storms dropped more than 1.5 inches of rain on the area.

The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was closed after Tuesday's storms. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm debris cleanup will delay the Thursday opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Officials hope to have the popular 17-mile route open by 10 a.m., according to spokesman John Asselin.

Flash flooding closed the road Wednesday after storms dropped more than 1.5 inches of rain on the area Tuesday.

“We’re just working to get it cleared,” Asselin said in a text. “It’s in multiple areas.”

The visitor center will open at 8 a.m.