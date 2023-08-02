83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Storm cleanup delays Thursday opening of Red Rock Canyon drive

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2023 - 8:56 am
 
Updated August 2, 2023 - 4:46 pm
The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is temporarily closed until furt ...
The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was closed after Tuesday's storms. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Storm debris cleanup will delay the Thursday opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Officials hope to have the popular 17-mile route open by 10 a.m., according to spokesman John Asselin.

Flash flooding closed the road Wednesday after storms dropped more than 1.5 inches of rain on the area Tuesday.

“We’re just working to get it cleared,” Asselin said in a text. “It’s in multiple areas.”

The visitor center will open at 8 a.m.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
2
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
5
CARTOON: Another hammer falls
CARTOON: Another hammer falls
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Sphere was first put on full display Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertain ...
Here’s the Sphere, by the numbers
By / RJ

How big is the Sphere and its screens? What’s the Sphere’s seating capacity? Here are a few stats to know about the largest spherical structure in the world.

More stories
York Fire area hit by heavy rainfall
York Fire area hit by heavy rainfall
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
July storms affect parts of Lake Mead area
July storms affect parts of Lake Mead area
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
2 injured in northwest valley house fire
2 injured in northwest valley house fire