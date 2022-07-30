Storm damage displaces dozens in downtown

Dozens of residents were evacuated Friday night near downtown Las Vegas after trees fell into their apartments.

Clark County firefighters responded to 2680 Atlantic Street, near East Karen Avenue, after a storm caused several large trees to blow into vehicles and buildings on the property on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Clark County Fire Department)

Large trees had been blown over into vehicles and structures in a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex at 2680 Atlantic Street on Friday, July 20, 2022. (Clark County Fire Department)

Clark County firefighters responded at 10:08 p.m. to 2680 Atlantic Street, near East Karen Avenue, after heavy rain, wind and lightning caused several large trees to blow into vehicles and buildings on the property.

“At least three separate buildings with multiple units had heavy damage,” Chief John Steinbeck wrote in a statement Saturday morning.

At least 45 residents were sent to a temporary evacuation shelter at William E. Orr Middle School, but only one person was injured.

Photos from the scene showed trees with snapped branches damaging buildings, and at least two decades-old trees were entirely uprooted.

The American Red Cross was assisting the neighbors who could not immediately return home.

