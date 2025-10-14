Storm front triggers wind, dust advisories for Las Vegas Valley
Wind and dust advisories are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for Clark County because of strong winds.
Prepare for a blustery Tuesday in Las Vegas as a cold front approaches the valley.
A wind advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expect south winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph expected, the National Weather Service said.
That advisory has triggered a dust advisory by Clark County’s Division of Air Quality, the county said in a release.
The county is advising residents and local construction sites that airborne dust is expected due to the strong winds from the south.
Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, or PM, which can aggravate respiratory diseases. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.