Storm moves through Las Vegas, power returns to Mount Charleston

Sunday tied the record high temperature of 77 degrees, originally set in 1995, according to meteorologist Jenn Varian. But Monday is expected to drop to an unseasonably low 50 degrees.

Mailboxes in Old Town on Mount Charleston stand in a snow drift in February 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents of the unicorporated town of Mount Charleston lost power for several hours Sunday evening in the midst of a high wind warning, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

6pm Wind Impact Update ⚠️ Town of Mt. Charleston, NV out of power due to wind. – Gusts –

Oak Creek, CA: 73 mph

Bishop Creek, CA: 71 mph

Deer Creek, NV: 69 mph

Red Rock, NV (@RedRockCynLV): 67 mph

Owens Valley, CA: 65 mph#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 3, 2020

A Nevada Energy outage map showed nearly 400 customers in Mount Charleston without power as of 5:30 p.m. Power had been restored by 10:40 p.m., according to the map, though about 500 customers in Indian Springs were still without power, after a 6:13 p.m. outage.

The map also showed smaller outages around the Las Vegas Valley.

Weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said extreme gusts are expected to continue through the night and into the early morning.

The weather service said the west and southwest parts of the valley will likely see gusts up to 70 miles an hour by midnight as the strong northern winds blow through, dying down to 50 or 60 mph gusts into the early morning. The north and northeast areas will likely see gusts up to 50 mph.

The high wind warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with high winds and patchy blowing dust, Varian said. Winds will slow down to about 30 mph on Tuesday, with a high of 49.

Temperatures should climb back up in the second half of the week, Varian said. Wednesday is forecast at 54 degrees, Thursday at 65 and Friday at 70.

