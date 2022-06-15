Strawberry supermoon shines in Vegas, around world — PHOTOS
June’s full moon, also known as the strawberry moon, made a spectacular appearance across the globe Tuesday. It was the second of four supermoons in 2022.
So how does a full moon earn the supermoon distinction? Typically, the moon has to come within about 90 percent of its perigee, the point at which it is closest in orbit to the Earth. Because the moon doesn’t orbit the Earth in a perfect circle, there are times when it is closer or further away. When it’s both full and especially close, it can qualify as a supermoon. Different sources might use slightly different thresholds, so there isn’t always agreement on which moons get to be super.
Check out some of the best photos of the celestial display from Germany to Las Vegas.