Street performers look to cash in as Las Vegas F1 weekend revs up

Bluey and Bumblebee, or at least two guys dressed as them, were out on the Strip ahead of the race: “We’re here to try and make as much money as possible.”

The first day of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend brought thousands of people to the Strip, though not everyone was there to spectate.

“We’re here to try and make as much money as possible,” said Daniel Reinhart, a 30-year-old street performer and Las Vegas resident who came to the Strip Thursday dressed in a Bluey costume.

“It’s definitely the most popular kid’s character in the world right now,” Reinhart said of the cartoon blue heeler.

Reinhart was posted outside of the Flamingo with his friend Kode Rushing, 36, who donned a homemade Bumblebee outfit based on the character from the popular “Transformers” franchise.

Reinhart and Rushing didn’t say how much they were charging per photo. But they said they were also there to marvel at the spectacle of the race.

“It can be good money,” Rushing said. “At times.”

The Bumblebee outfit took a lot of foam and hot glue to construct, Rushing said. Equipped with stilts to make him more than seven feet tall, Rushing said the outfit was hand-crafted with foam, glue and other materials he gathered from the internet.

“There’s definitely a lot of people,” Rushing said, adding he and Reinhart frequently visit the Strip in their costumes to try and earn some side cash. “It brings in good revenue for our town.”

Like last year, the upward escalators on the Strip near the Flamingo and elsewhere near the track were shut down to prevent non-paying spectators from interrupting foot traffic to gain a free view of the event.

But perhaps for an extra fee, Rushing joked, he’d entertain putting someone on his shoulders to give them a sneak peek.

“Wanna get on my shoulders?” Rushing said to one passerby.

‘We love F1’

Paula Harding, 58, and Tammy Peltzer, 52, parked at the Sahara Las Vegas on Thursday and rode the Monorail to where their seats were for the first day of the F1 weekend.

The friends, both from Las Vegas, became Formula One fans after watching the popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive.”

The friends wore matching Ferrari jackets.

“We were so excited when we heard F1 was coming to Las Vegas,” Harding said. “We watch every race now, so when F1 comes to Las Vegas, yes we’re going to be here. To me, these drivers are athletes, so it’s amazing to watch what they do.”

Peltzer said part of the reason she became an F1 fan is that it’s a worldwide sport.

“It’s exciting to be able to follow drivers and teams from all the different countries,” Peltzer said. “We love F1.”

‘Quite the scene’

In town from Texas with his wife and other family members, Hilario Sanchez, 39, hesitated when asked who his favorite F1 driver is.

His better half, Rosalba Campos, did not.

“Max Verstappen,” she said as the couple stood outside the Flamingo as race cars zoomed past every few seconds on the makeshift Las Vegas Boulevard track.

Sanchez said the sights and sounds of F1 weekend’s first night provided “quite the scene.”

“We’ve been walking a lot today, but it’s a cool thing to see this here in Las Vegas,” Sanchez said. “My wife wanted to come to Vegas and we though it would be cool to see Formula One here.”

