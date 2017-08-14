Stretch of downtown Las Vegas road being converted to one-way

The conversion of southbound Commerce Street into a one-way road continues Wednesday, when a half-mile stretch will open to traffic in downtown Las Vegas, city officials said.

Commerce Street. Google Street View.

The conversion of southbound Commerce Street into a one-way road continues Wednesday, when a half-mile stretch will open to traffic in downtown Las Vegas, city officials said.

Crews will remove barricades along Commerce, from its start just south of Main Street to Charleston Boulevard by 1 p.m. Wednesday, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

The move will create one mile of continuous one-way traffic for Commerce between Main and Oakey Boulevard.

By early September, Main Street will be permanently converted into a one-way northbound road between Oakey and Commerce, Kurtz said.

The change is part of a $36 million project that calls for narrowing Commerce and Main streets to make way for protected “green lane” bicycle paths, landscaping and widened sidewalks by summer 2018, Kurtz said. The improvements are funded by the city, fuel revenue indexing and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

36.161608, -115.153318