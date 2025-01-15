43°F
Teams of local firefighters continue to help battle LA wildfires

Members of a Las Vegas-based strike team deployed to the Los Angeles area to provide aid during multiple fires, January 14, 2025. (Clark County)
A Las Vegas-based firefighter is fueling up a truck in Southern California, January 14, 2025. (Clark County)
Firefighters from Clark County providing aid in Southern California amid multiple fires, January 14, 2025. (Clark County)
A Clark County Fire Department truck in a neighborhood in Southern California, January 14, 2025. (Clark County)
A Clark County Fire Department truck in a neighborhood in Southern California, January 14, 2025. (Clark County)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2025 - 6:49 pm

Two teams of firefighters from the Las Vegas Valley continued their efforts in Southern California, where they were helping to battle devastating wildfires, according to an update from Clark County on Tuesday.

As preparation for potentially high winds, a 21-person strike team of firefighters from Southern Nevada worked in a neighborhood affected by the Eaton fire and planned out strategies to protect homes that could potentially be in harm’s way if fire activity were to pick up by nightfall, the Tuesday update stated.

The team also pumped hose lines to support fire crews from Stockton. Winds in the neighborhood where the team has been working have been calm, the update said.

Another strike team consisting of 24 firefighters assigned to the Palisades fire had been working to protect neighborhoods in Encino for the past two days, according to the Clark County update.

In addition,“they also protected wildland fire hand crews working to protect a ridge in the area that was heavily coated in fire retardant from air drops,” the release stated. The team was also prepared to protect other firefighters if “embers in the vegetation blew over them,” the update stated.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

