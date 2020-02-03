Strong winds cut power to 6K in Las Vegas Valley

Strong winds have cut power to more than 6,000 NV Energy customers in two areas of the Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

The outages — two on the east side and one on the west side — were reported shortly before 2 a.m.. Each is affecting more than 2,000 customers, according to the NV Energy outage website.

Abut 2,008 are without power near East Russell Road and Boulder Highway, another 2,036 are listed near South Sandhill and East Flamingo roads while 2,570 are in the dark near West Washington Avenue and Michael Way.

NV Energy says the estimated restoration time is 4:30 a.m.

There are a few small outages elsewhere, but weather is not listed as the cause. A total of 7,631 customers are without power as of 3:20 a.m., according to NV Energy.

About 400 customers in the Mount Charleston area lost power for about 5 hours on Sunday evening.

The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service said winds gusts could reach 70 mph overnight in the west and southwest parts of the valley and were expected to continue until close to sunrise. The north and northeast areas were expected to see gusts up to 60 mph.

Before the storm front arrive Sunday afternoon, Sunday tied the record high temperature of 77 degrees, originally set in 1995, according to meteorologist Jenn Varian. But Monday is expected to drop to an unseasonably low 50 degrees.

