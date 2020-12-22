Structure fire impacts traffic in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas firefighters were responding to a structure fire that was impacting traffic on a central Las Vegas thoroughfare early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the fire was in the 3300 block of South Eastern Avenue at East Desert Inn Road. It broke out at 4:53 a.m.

“Patrol unites are assisting with road closures/lane restrictions on Eastern and DI while the Fire Department extinguishes the fire,” Gordon said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

