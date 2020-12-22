41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Structure fire impacts traffic in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2020 - 5:34 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-
(Las Vegas Review-

Las Vegas firefighters were responding to a structure fire that was impacting traffic on a central Las Vegas thoroughfare early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the fire was in the 3300 block of South Eastern Avenue at East Desert Inn Road. It broke out at 4:53 a.m.

“Patrol unites are assisting with road closures/lane restrictions on Eastern and DI while the Fire Department extinguishes the fire,” Gordon said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
2
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
3
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
4
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
5
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People on the Strip watch the first volcano show since the reopening of the The Mirage earlier ...
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
By John Katsilometes and Mike Shoro / RJ

The Mirage will open the new year by shutting down totally from Mondays through Thursdays, MGM Resorts International announced Monday.