Structure fire sends black smoke through Las Vegas sky
A store fire sent firefighters rushing to central Las Vegas Wednesday while large plumes of black smoke filled the sky downtown.
A store fire sent firefighters rushing to central Las Vegas Wednesday while large plumes of black smoke filled the sky downtown.
Las Vegas Fire Department were called at 4:43 p.m. to Llantera Tires Wheels, a tire shop fire at Meadows Lane and Decatur Boulevard, according to a statement from the fire department.
Several people were evacuated and two suffered minor injuries, the department said.
Las Vegas police were on scene assisting with traffic, according to the Metropolitan Police Department traffic page. The intersection remained closed just before 6 p.m.
The fire was knocked down by 5:30 p.m., according to the fire department.
The cause and total damage costs remained unclear.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.