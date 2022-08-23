Structure fire west of Strip site of previous blazes

Crews battled a building fire Tuesday morning west of the Strip that had been the scene of previous blazes in the past.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire near Procyon Street, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire near Procyon Street, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire near Procyon Street, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire near Procyon Street, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Crews battled a building fire Tuesday morning west of the Strip that had been the seen of previous blazes in the past.

The call came just after 8:15 a.m. to the building at 3613 Procyon Street, near South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The first arriving unit found heavy smoke coming from the Procyon side of the building. Crews surrounded the building on the outside and set up the truck for an aerial master stream. Approximately 90 percent of the roof had fallen, and previous notes stated that the second-floor landing was structurally unstable, the release said.

A knockdown of the fire has been called. Primary and secondary life searches have not been completed in the interior because of the structural instability, and damages have not been estimated, the release said. The cause is undetermined.

A total of 34 personnel from the Clark County and Las Vegas departments were deployed.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.