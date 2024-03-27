Student arrested after gun found at middle school

The student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was discovered at Canarelli Middle School.

Strat operator promotes one executive, finds new role for another

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Man gets prison for shooting into apartment, paralyzing 5-year-old

A student was arrested Tuesday after a gun was discovered at Canarelli Middle School in southwest Las Vegas, according to the school’s principal.

“School administration confiscated a firearm from a student,” Principal Jaclyn Ayala wrote in an email to parents and guardians of students at Canarelli, 7808 Torrey Pines Dr. just east of South Rainbow Boulevard.

“The incident was immediately reported to (Clark County School District) Police for investigation,” she wrote. “As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was arrested.”

“Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus,” she stated.

The school district will continue to pursue “any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” she stated.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.