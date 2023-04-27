78°F
Local Las Vegas

Student struck by car near northwest high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 10:50 am
 
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bt ...
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An 18-year-old Cimarron-Memorial High School student was seriously injured Wednesday when a car hit her as she walked through a crosswalk near the curb on the way to school.

The female student’s injuries were considered severe enough for her to be taken to the trauma unit at University Medical Center, said Lt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District Police Department.

The woman, who was not identified, was traversing the crosswalk east of the school near North Tenaya Way at about 8:30 a.m. when the driver of a white Honda ran into her, Zink said.

“She was three feet from the curb when she was struck by somebody who didn’t see her,” Zink said. “She was knocked to the ground.”

The driver “stayed at the scene,” Zink said. “She wanted to make sure the girl was OK and to talk to officers.”

Police motorcycle officers pulled in to the scene and cited the Honda driver, an adult female who was not named, for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, he said.

The condition of the injured student was not available Thursday.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

