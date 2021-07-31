Studio apartment gutted by fire east of downtown Las Vegas

Squatters were in the vacant apartment where the fire started, a news release said.

One apartment was gutted and two others were damaged by a fire Saturday morning east of downtown Las Vegas.

Crews were called just before 5:45 a.m. to the 24-unit, two-story studio apartment complex at 1825 Lewis Ave., near Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

The fire was out by 7:30 a.m. Squatters were in the vacant apartment where the fire started, the release said.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

