Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage

No victims were found inside the house and 37 firefighters fought the fire.

A garage fire at 2139 Lone Desert St., caused up to $250,000 in damage on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, according to the Clark County Fire Department. (Anonymous)

A garage fire caused about $250,000 in damage to a Summerlin home Friday afternoon.

Arriving Clark County firefighters arrived shortly after the 2:27 p.m. to find heavy fire from the garage, located behind the residence at 2139 Lone Desert St.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported, according to CCFD.

