Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 6:51 pm
 
A garage fire at 2139 Lone Desert St., caused up to $250,000 in damage on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 ...
A garage fire at 2139 Lone Desert St., caused up to $250,000 in damage on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, according to the Clark County Fire Department. (Anonymous)

A garage fire caused about $250,000 in damage to a Summerlin home Friday afternoon.

Arriving Clark County firefighters arrived shortly after the 2:27 p.m. to find heavy fire from the garage, located behind the residence at 2139 Lone Desert St.

No victims were found inside the house and 37 firefighters fought the fire.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported, according to CCFD.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

