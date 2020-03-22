Summerlin Hospital briefly placed on lockdown due to irate patient

Summerlin Hospital was locked down briefly Saturday after an irate patient — who was later detained by police — broke bay doors. The lockdown lasted less than 10 minutes.

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The incident happened at 3:23 p.m. at the hospital on North Town Center Drive.

The lockdown — which was initiated by the hospital — lasted less than 10 minutes and services weren’t interrupted, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

A patient came in for a mental evaluation and became irate, Nogle said. The man broke bay doors at the hospital and left the building.

Police officers found the man in the parking lot, Nogle said, and he was detained “without further incident.”

