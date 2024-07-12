Summerlin Hospital hit by air conditioning outage

In the midst of a record-setting heatwave, an electrical problem caused an outage of some air conditioning at Summerlin Hospital.

Atomic Golf hopes drones help bring in more customers

Comedy club finds a new home; Hart, Von take over Resorts World

Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS

Summerlin Hospital had an electrical issue Friday, July 12, 2024, that curtailed air conditioning for some areas. It was being repaired by late afternoon, officials said.

In the midst of a record-setting heatwave, an electrical problem on Friday caused an outage of some air conditioning at Summerlin Hospital.

“An 800-amp circuit breaker stopped functioning, which impacted air conditioning in several areas of the hospital,” a statement released Friday afternoon said.

A new 800-amp circuit breaker was installed around 3 p.m. and portable air conditioning units were brought in to assist with patient care. The affected areas were expected to be cooled within an hour.

Cooling was working in the emergency department, so officials said people should not delay coming to the hospital, if needed.

The hospital briefly took itself off the rotation for ambulances bringing in patients.

Some procedures were postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the release stated.

Operations were back to normal by 5 p.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.