96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Summerlin Hospital hit by air conditioning outage

Summerlin Hospital had an electrical issue Friday, July 12, 2024, that curtailed air conditioni ...
Summerlin Hospital had an electrical issue Friday, July 12, 2024, that curtailed air conditioning for some areas. It was being repaired by late afternoon, officials said.
More Stories
Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Frid ...
Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS
Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for ...
Comedy club finds a new home; Hart, Von take over Resorts World
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3 juveniles injured in suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas Valley
Atomic Golf is shown adjacent to The Strat in Las Vegas during its grand opening on Friday, Mar ...
Atomic Golf hopes drones help bring in more customers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2024 - 6:17 pm

In the midst of a record-setting heatwave, an electrical problem on Friday caused an outage of some air conditioning at Summerlin Hospital.

“An 800-amp circuit breaker stopped functioning, which impacted air conditioning in several areas of the hospital,” a statement released Friday afternoon said.

A new 800-amp circuit breaker was installed around 3 p.m. and portable air conditioning units were brought in to assist with patient care. The affected areas were expected to be cooled within an hour.

Cooling was working in the emergency department, so officials said people should not delay coming to the hospital, if needed.

The hospital briefly took itself off the rotation for ambulances bringing in patients.

Some procedures were postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the release stated.

Operations were back to normal by 5 p.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
What is Zzyzx, and where does the name come from?
What is Zzyzx, and where does the name come from?
2
What’s the future of Primm, outlet mall?
What’s the future of Primm, outlet mall?
3
What we know — and don’t know — about the new Hoover Dam toll plaza
What we know — and don’t know — about the new Hoover Dam toll plaza
4
More heat records fall with 115 on Friday; monsoon chances rise
More heat records fall with 115 on Friday; monsoon chances rise
5
Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again
Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
’Hot and getting hotter’: Las Vegas heat warning gets a longer life
recommend 2
Henderson, Summerlin see some showers as monsoon season nears
recommend 3
State investigators probing wrong-way double fatal on 215
recommend 4
Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do
recommend 5
Cooling stations open starting Wednesday for coming week
recommend 6
9 heat-related deaths this year in Clark County, all in past 5 hot weeks