Summerlin man honors veterans by performing taps
A Summerlin man performed taps on Monday afternoon in front of his home to honor U.S. military veterans for Memorial Day.
Bob Altomondo invited the community to gather in front of his home, 3008 Ripon Drive, to listen to the music and honor veterans.
