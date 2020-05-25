Summerlin man to honor veterans by performing taps

A Summerlin man plans to perform taps on Monday afternoon in front of his home to honor U.S. military veterans for Memorial Day.

Bob Altomondo invited the community to gather in front of his home, 3008 Ripon Drive, to listen to the music and honor veterans.

The song will be played at 3 p.m. The Review-Journal will carry a livestream of the event at reviewjournal.com.

