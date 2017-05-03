Summerlin Parkway closures set to begin Saturday

The work is part of a larger $3 million project expected to wrap up by July. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Several traffic lanes and ramps will be closed for repaving along Summerlin Parkway from Saturday to May 12, Las Vegas city officials said.

The work is part of a larger $3 million project expected to wrap up by July, adding a new westbound auxiliary lane between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard that will give motorists additional time to merge on or off the parkway.

Plans also call for extending the parkway’s westbound carpool lane, traffic signal upgrades at the Rampart Boulevard exit, storm drain enhancements and improved pedestrian connections to the Angel Park and Bonanza trails.

The upcoming closures are:

■ The parkway’s westbound off-ramp at Rampart Boulevard will close from 3 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday. The ramp will also close from 9 p.m. May 10 to 6 a.m. May 11. When completed, the ramp will accommodate triple left-lane turns onto southbound Rampart.

■ Westbound Summerlin Parkway will lose one traffic lane between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. The same section will be affected from 9 p.m. May 10 to 6 a.m. May 11, and again from 9 p.m. May 11 to 6 a.m. May 12.

■ The high-occupancy vehicle bridge linking northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound Summerlin Parkway will close from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. May 12.

■ The northbound Buffalo Drive onramp to westbound Summerlin Parkway will close from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

■ The parkway’s westbound off-ramp at Durango Drive will close from 9 p.m. May 9 to 6 a.m. May 10.

■ Westbound Summerlin Parkway will lose one traffic lane between Buffalo Drive and Durango Drive from 9 p.m. May 9 to 6 a.m. May 10.

