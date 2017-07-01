Summerlin residents put finishing touches on floats for annual parade

When Melissa Warren first got involved with the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in 1995, it consisted of bikes decorated with paper streamers, dressed-up neighborhood kids and volunteers tossing out candy.
“It really started as a home-spun event and has grown up with the community,” Warren said at Trails Park on Friday, as volunteers put the finishing touches on the floats. “It turned into this.”
She’s talking about the 20 floats, marching bands, fire engines, inflatables, 2,500 participants and an estimated 35,000 spectators in the valley’s largest Fourth of July parade.
The patriotic celebration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin and ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. This year, the council will offer a free shuttle, running every 30 minutes, from 7 a.m. to noon to take people from downtown Summerlin to the parade site.
More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the over 25 giant inflatables, as well as “A Salute to the Military” float featuring the service men and women from Nellis Air Force Base, the Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group and marching bands from Spring Valley and Las Vegas High School Marching Bands. Each float is sponsored by a local company and the parade has been in planning for the last three months, Warren said.
On Friday, Cole Willson moved around from float to float, applying floral sheets to a “Frozen” themed float and drilling a sign with the words “City of Las Vegas” in red glitter to either side..
“That’s pretty good,” he said.
The rows of floats included the Disney movie “Moana’s Ocean Journey,” with four Kiddie Pools that would show the parade’s first water feature. The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” float, in which a local teen will perform the song “Twist and Shout.”
A couple floats down, 23-year-old Mikaela Felton wrapped gold beads around a fake skeleton on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” float.
“I got the booty!” Felton said as she spread out the fake gold coins on either side of the float.
Feet away, a new float sat. On it, an approximately 10-foot long white and red dress with a ladder inside. During the parade, one of the performers will stand there, wearing the dress, said Kelly Cawood, spokeswoman for the Summerlin Council. As the rest of the volunteers decorated the floats, she smiled.
“We just do whatever and see how it looks,” she said. “And usually, it looks pretty darn good.”
Here’s a list of holiday events happening Saturday in and around the Las Vegas Valley.
Boulder City Damboree
The Rotary pancake breakfast will be at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Bicentennial
Park, 1100 Colorado St. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Colorado
Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at
Broadbent Memorial Park, 1301 Fifth St. Broadbent Memorial Park will
host Damboree ceremonies, entertainment, games and contests, 10 a.m.-4
p.m. Games, food, music and fireworks will be 4-11 p.m. at Veterans
Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. ($10 parking). Fireworks will start
at 9 p.m. 702-293-9256; bcnv.org
Fireworks and Block Party at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace will host a block party, featuring live music, drink
specials, games and more, beginning at noon Saturday at the Roman
Plaza and Spanish Steps Bar. A fireworks display will be presented at
approximately 9 p.m. Sunday. A VIP viewing party will be at Venus
European Pool Lounge, and tickets start at $99. For viewing party
reservations, call 702-731-7280. The Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris
Las Vegas will offer a view of the fireworks, and hourlong observation
deck experiences, a glass of Champagne and souvenir photo for $85.
For details, visit caesars.com.
Fireworks at the Plaza
The Plaza’s rooftop pool will host its Plaza Pool Nights event, for
ages 21 and older, featuring music by the ’80s tribute band Flashbax,
night swimming, drink specials and more, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The fireworks display will be presented at approximately 10:45 p.m.
plazahotelcasino.com
Fireworks at Station Casinos
Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort will present the nine-minute
fireworks show “We Love Locals’ July 4th Fireworks Blast” at
approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com;
redrock.sclv.com
Fourth of July Celebration
The city of Henderson’s annual Fourth of July celebration will feature
entertainment by Wildfire, games and activities, food and beverage
vendors, an 18-minute fireworks show and more, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at
Heritage Park, 350 E. Racetrack Road. Admission is free. Fireworks
will start at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com
Lake Las Vegas Celebration
The free event at MonteLago Village will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Southern Stue will perform at 6, 8 and 9:15 p.m. on the floating stage
near the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village, and the Henderson
Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. on the Hilton bridge. The
fireworks shows will begin at 9 p.m. and will be accompanied by the
orchestra. lakelasvegas.com/events
Las Vegas 51s Fireworks Extravaganza
The Las Vegas 51s take on the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, $11-$35. A fireworks show
will follow the game. lv51.com
Night of Fire
Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor
Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.
Fireworks will follow the racing. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20
day for adults; $13 in advance or $17 day of for seniors and military;
and children 12 and younger are free with a ticketed adult. lvms.com
Red, White and Wild Weekend
Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, will host a two-day
celebration, featuring foam parties, line dancing, mechanical bull
riding, live music, fireworks and more, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
and Sunday. A fireworks display will be presented at approximately
8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Single-day tickets to the water park
are $34.99 online ($39.99 at the front gate), $29.99 for guests under
42 inches and $9.99 for ages 65 and older. Twilight admission after 4
p.m. is $19.99 online ($24.99 at the gate) and ages 2 and younger are
free. wetnwildlasvegas.com
Pahrump Fireworks
The Pahrump Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m.
Tuesday at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, free
admission. “Fireworks Over Pahrump,” where visitors can launch their
own fireworks, will be offered from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday through
Tuesday at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, located 1 mile west on
Gamebird Road, off state Route 160. A special permit must be obtained
from one of the five fireworks stores in Pahrump. Permits are $5 per
person. The launch site is first come, first served and visitors have
a 30-minute time limit. visitpahrump.com/events
Rockets Over the Mesa
Featuring a concert by the Nevada POPS Orchestra, a community vendor
village, a DJ and fireworks, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Eureka
Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite. Admission is free. The
concert will begin at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.
eurekamesquite.com
Rockets Over the River
The 27th annual fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at
approximately 9 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday in Laughlin. Free public
viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk.