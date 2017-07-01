Summerlin residents put finishing touches on floats for annual parade

The valley’s largest Fourth of July parade will feature about the 20 floats, marching bands, fire engines, inflatables, 2,5oo participants and an estimated 35,000 spectators.

People watch the fireworks show during the Independence Day Jubilee at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, July 3, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review Journal file)

When Melissa Warren first got involved with the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in 1995, it consisted of bikes decorated with paper streamers, dressed-up neighborhood kids and volunteers tossing out candy.

“It really started as a home-spun event and has grown up with the community,” Warren said at Trails Park on Friday, as volunteers put the finishing touches on the floats. “It turned into this.”

She’s talking about the 20 floats, marching bands, fire engines, inflatables, 2,500 participants and an estimated 35,000 spectators in the valley’s largest Fourth of July parade.

The patriotic celebration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin and ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. This year, the council will offer a free shuttle, running every 30 minutes, from 7 a.m. to noon to take people from downtown Summerlin to the parade site.

More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the over 25 giant inflatables, as well as “A Salute to the Military” float featuring the service men and women from Nellis Air Force Base, the Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group and marching bands from Spring Valley and Las Vegas High School Marching Bands. Each float is sponsored by a local company and the parade has been in planning for the last three months, Warren said.

On Friday, Cole Willson moved around from float to float, applying floral sheets to a “Frozen” themed float and drilling a sign with the words “City of Las Vegas” in red glitter to either side..

“That’s pretty good,” he said.

The rows of floats included the Disney movie “Moana’s Ocean Journey,” with four Kiddie Pools that would show the parade’s first water feature. The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” float, in which a local teen will perform the song “Twist and Shout.”

A couple floats down, 23-year-old Mikaela Felton wrapped gold beads around a fake skeleton on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” float.

“I got the booty!” Felton said as she spread out the fake gold coins on either side of the float.

Feet away, a new float sat. On it, an approximately 10-foot long white and red dress with a ladder inside. During the parade, one of the performers will stand there, wearing the dress, said Kelly Cawood, spokeswoman for the Summerlin Council. As the rest of the volunteers decorated the floats, she smiled.

“We just do whatever and see how it looks,” she said. “And usually, it looks pretty darn good.”

Here’s a list of holiday events happening Saturday in and around the Las Vegas Valley.

Boulder City Damboree

The Rotary pancake breakfast will be at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Bicentennial

Park, 1100 Colorado St. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Colorado

Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at

Broadbent Memorial Park, 1301 Fifth St. Broadbent Memorial Park will

host Damboree ceremonies, entertainment, games and contests, 10 a.m.-4

p.m. Games, food, music and fireworks will be 4-11 p.m. at Veterans

Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. ($10 parking). Fireworks will start

at 9 p.m. 702-293-9256; bcnv.org

Fireworks and Block Party at Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace will host a block party, featuring live music, drink

specials, games and more, beginning at noon Saturday at the Roman

Plaza and Spanish Steps Bar. A fireworks display will be presented at

approximately 9 p.m. Sunday. A VIP viewing party will be at Venus

European Pool Lounge, and tickets start at $99. For viewing party

reservations, call 702-731-7280. The Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris

Las Vegas will offer a view of the fireworks, and hourlong observation

deck experiences, a glass of Champagne and souvenir photo for $85.

For details, visit caesars.com.

Fireworks at the Plaza

The Plaza’s rooftop pool will host its Plaza Pool Nights event, for

ages 21 and older, featuring music by the ’80s tribute band Flashbax,

night swimming, drink specials and more, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The fireworks display will be presented at approximately 10:45 p.m.

plazahotelcasino.com

Fireworks at Station Casinos

Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort will present the nine-minute

fireworks show “We Love Locals’ July 4th Fireworks Blast” at

approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com;

redrock.sclv.com

Fourth of July Celebration

The city of Henderson’s annual Fourth of July celebration will feature

entertainment by Wildfire, games and activities, food and beverage

vendors, an 18-minute fireworks show and more, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at

Heritage Park, 350 E. Racetrack Road. Admission is free. Fireworks

will start at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com

Lake Las Vegas Celebration

The free event at MonteLago Village will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Southern Stue will perform at 6, 8 and 9:15 p.m. on the floating stage

near the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village, and the Henderson

Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. on the Hilton bridge. The

fireworks shows will begin at 9 p.m. and will be accompanied by the

orchestra. lakelasvegas.com/events

Las Vegas 51s Fireworks Extravaganza

The Las Vegas 51s take on the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, $11-$35. A fireworks show

will follow the game. lv51.com

Night of Fire

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor

Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will follow the racing. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20

day for adults; $13 in advance or $17 day of for seniors and military;

and children 12 and younger are free with a ticketed adult. lvms.com

Red, White and Wild Weekend

Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, will host a two-day

celebration, featuring foam parties, line dancing, mechanical bull

riding, live music, fireworks and more, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

and Sunday. A fireworks display will be presented at approximately

8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Single-day tickets to the water park

are $34.99 online ($39.99 at the front gate), $29.99 for guests under

42 inches and $9.99 for ages 65 and older. Twilight admission after 4

p.m. is $19.99 online ($24.99 at the gate) and ages 2 and younger are

free. wetnwildlasvegas.com

Pahrump Fireworks

The Pahrump Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m.

Tuesday at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, free

admission. “Fireworks Over Pahrump,” where visitors can launch their

own fireworks, will be offered from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday through

Tuesday at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, located 1 mile west on

Gamebird Road, off state Route 160. A special permit must be obtained

from one of the five fireworks stores in Pahrump. Permits are $5 per

person. The launch site is first come, first served and visitors have

a 30-minute time limit. visitpahrump.com/events

Rockets Over the Mesa

Featuring a concert by the Nevada POPS Orchestra, a community vendor

village, a DJ and fireworks, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Eureka

Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite. Admission is free. The

concert will begin at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

eurekamesquite.com

Rockets Over the River

The 27th annual fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at

approximately 9 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday in Laughlin. Free public

viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk.